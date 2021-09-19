Waterloo Region records 22 new COVID-19 cases; one new death

Waterloo -

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday.

The latest figures bring the total case count to 19,425, including 18,876 resolved infections, 250 active cases and 295 deaths.

Three cases have been resolved in the past 24 hours.

There are currently six active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, one less than Saturday.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions remain unchanged, still sitting at nine and five respectively.

22 infections were identified as variants of concern, growing the total to 6,166 across the region. All 22 cases were detected as the Delta variant.

The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

- 3,128 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

- 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

- 2,657 are the Delta variant, originally detected in India and previously called B.1.617

- 262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Ontario’s COVID-19 case update

The province reported 715 new cases on Sunday, a drop from the 821 infections recorded on Saturday.

Ontario’s total case count is 579, 584, including 563,535 resolved infections and 9,653 deaths.