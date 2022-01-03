Waterloo Region records 1,728 new COVID-19 cases since New Year's Day

WATERLOO -

In the Region of Waterloo's first COVID-19 dashboard update of 2022, a total of 1,728 new infections were logged on Monday.

The latest update includes every identified infection since Jan 1.

Active cases surpassed the 4,000 mark for the first time, currently sitting at 4,319.

The region has confirmed 27,704 total cases since the pandemic began, including 22,912 resolved infections and 313 deaths.

Hospitalizations climbed by 10 since the final day of 2021, with 48 people currently receiving care at local hospitals. There are seven people in a local intensive care unit, two less than the previous update.

There are 19 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Since entering 2022, the region reports 115 new cases among children aged nine or younger, 188 new infections in the 10 to 19 age group and 451 cases in those aged 20 to 29.

Of the latest infections, five have been identified as the Delta variant and 11 are confirmed to be the Omicron strain. There have been a total of 7,387 confirmed variants of concern in the region to date.

The region's variant of concern breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,049 are the Delta variant

92 are the Omicron variant

Health partners have administered 1,095,886 vaccine doses in the region, including 163,660 third dose boosters.

Among the eligible population aged 5 and older, 80.34 per cent is fully vaccinated and 86.24 per cent has received one dose.

Of the region's entire population, 76.22 per cent is fully vaccinated, while 81.64 per cent has received one dose.

Ontario health officials reported 13,578 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the same day the provincial government announced sweeping new restrictions on in-person learning, indoor dining, gyms and capacity limits.

The province's rolling seven-day average is 14,074, up from 7,550 at this time last week.

With files from CTV Toronto