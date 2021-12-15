Waterloo region ramping up third dose efforts in face of Omicron variant

Kitchener -

In an attempt to deal with the "rapidly evolving Omicron situation in Ontario," Waterloo Region’s public health unit is ramping up the vaccine roll out of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release Wednesday morning, officials said capacity is increasing at several Waterloo Region vaccination clinics.

CLINICS WITH MORE DOSES

- The Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic is getting more third doses so more people can book their appointment at this location. The release noted appointments will still be available at this clinic for children aged five to 11.

- The Wellesley vaccination clinic will have more days to its schedule.

- The Hockey-Hub vaccination clinic will return to Bingemans on Dec. 22 to 23, with more dates to be added. The Hockey-Hub clinic will only administer third doses to those who are eligible.

- Pop-up mobile vaccination clinics are also returning to priority neighbourhoods with location and dates to be announced.

- The mobile vaccination bus is also returning with location and dates to be announced.

- The region’s public health unit announced it is also working with local pharmacies and primary care providers to increase their appointments for first, second and third doses.

The release stressed the administration of the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can only happen 168 days after a second dose. Provincial guidelines state anyone 50 years of age or older is eligible for third doses.

More to come.