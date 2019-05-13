

CTV Kitchener





Public health units in Halton Region, Waterloo Region, Peel Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have been told by the province that they are merging.

Waterloo Region officials confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.

The move will combine health units that serve more than 2.7 million people.

“While the government will bring forward proposals, the specific boundaries of the new regional health units will be finalized in consultation with municipalities through technical working groups, which we expect to launch shortly,” a spokesperson for Minister of Health Christine Elliott says in a statement.

The spokesperson says the government is working with municipal partners to deliver in a way that will “protect and preserve the voice of all municipalities.”

This is a developing story. More to come…