KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed another two local cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases to 12. They were posted on the Region of Waterloo's website on Thursday morning.

The first is in a female in her 20s. She was tested at St. Mary's General Hospital and is now self-isolating at home.

The other is in a female in her 20s. She was tested at an Assessment Centre in Toronto and is also self-isolating.

These two cases are the first reported community cases, meaning that Public Health cannot trace the cases to any cases who had recently travelled.

The Region of Waterloo's other 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were related to travel or close contact to travel.

On Thursday, Ontario announced 43 more positive cases of the virus, bringing the provincial total to 257.

Of those, five people have recovered. One person has died.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…