Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
On Thursday, the Doug Ford government tabled legislation to break up the regional municipality by 2025 and make Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon independent cities.
North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton said the move is not surprising.
“It was clearly marked this was going to happen," Foxton said.
In November, the Ford government appointed facilitators to assess the regional governments in Waterloo, Durham, Halton, Niagara, Peel and York and determine “the best mix of roles and responsibilities between the upper and lower-tier municipalities in those regions.”
It’s not clear what the Ford government will ultimately do with the regions, but Foxton said she’s not concerned Waterloo Region will be split up like Peel.
“Minister [Steve] Clark talked on it, he said Waterloo Region is not like Peel and we'll be weighed on our own merits, so I have no fear,” Foxton said.
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he’s also not surprised.
“It's really focused on something they have been talking about for a long time, which is having autonomy for each of their municipalities and so I congratulate my colleagues on the decision that was made,” Vrbanovic.
“This has been something that's been talked about since the time of the late mayor Hazel McCallion.”
Waterloo Regional Chair Karen Redman said she doesn’t want to lose the strong collaboration between the cities, township and region.
“I feel that our cities, our towns, our villages are stronger together, and my message would be we do not want a Peel-style split in our community,” Redman said.
Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said she'd have questions if the government implemented a similar measure here.
“If they were going to dissolve the region, there's lots of questions of what would happen with those big strategic files. So again, I hope the province isn't taking a cookie-cutter approach to this, and I’ve been assured that they're not," McCabe said.
