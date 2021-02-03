KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 vaccination task force in Waterloo Region is working on a plan to administer 10,000 doses per day when mass vaccinations are available.

Officials said they might be able to administer that many doses as early as the spring, should supply increase.

Right now, doses are in short supply and they're focused on giving second doses to long-term care and retirement homes.

Mobile teams started that process on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Shirley Hilton, who is also the head of the task force, told a Board of Health meeting on Wednesday the province has promised more doses in March. She said that should help catch up after shortages in February.

Hilton said the task force is working hard to prepare for mass vaccinations in the spring.

They will announce where clinics will be located in the region in the coming weeks.

Hilton said they're received a lot of offers from people ready to help administer the shots.

"The call has gone out," Hilton said. "We have a team who are recruiting."

She said volunteers include physicians, nurses, pharmacy schools and even optometrists.

The region has administered about 16,000 vaccines so far, and nearly 3,000 people have received both doses.

CALL FOR CHANGE FOR PROVINCE

The Board of Health also passed a motion to ask the province to review and possibly change the Reopening Ontario Act to help businesses and enforcement agencies.

“We would like to see capacity limits more equitable across businesses, for example,” Coun. Michael Harris said in a news release. “We want the Act to be fair for small businesses, restaurants and big box stores alike.”

Coun. Geoff Lorentz said they'd like to see "timely and consistent interpretation of the law."

“We want the province to clarify regulations so we get consistent applications of the regulations across Ontario," he said in the release.