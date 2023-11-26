Waterloo Region pet rescue group asking for help finding kitten stolen from store

A pet rescue group from Waterloo Region is asking for help finding a kitten they say was stolen from a store.

Pet Patrol Cat Rescue says a cat named Crosby was taken from a Pet Valu on Northfield at Weber Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

They say a man walked into the store, asked how much the cats were, and then grabbed the kitten before taking off. An employee from the store chased after him.

Officials say the cage was unlocked to allow people the chance to get closer to the kittens, but will now rethink the policy.

Witnesses describe the man as between 50 and 60 years old, white, thin build, and wearing a dark green beanie, black jacket, and dark jeans.