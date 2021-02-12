KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has passed 10,000 COVID-19 cases, reporting 58 new ones on Friday.

There have been 10,012 cases in the region to date. Of those cases, 409 are active and 9,380 are considered resolved.

Regional officials reported one new death on Friday, bringing that total to 215.

There are currently 33 people in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, including eight in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks rose by one Friday to 33.

Regional testing partners have performed 348,926 tests so far, a number that increased by 3,351 since the last update on Tuesday.

The seven-day average positivity rate rose from 2.5 to 2.9 per cent.

The reproductive rate also rose slightly to 1.0. It had dropped to 0.8 on Jan. 17 and rose to 0.9 earlier this week.

Ontario reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 18 more deaths.

The test positivity rate sits at 2.2 per cent. The seven-day average for new cases has also dropped to 1,179, down from 1,575 a week ago.

There have been 283,587 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date.