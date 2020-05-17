WATERLOO -- There are now 1,011 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region.

The new number reported by Public Health on Sunday morning is an increase of 14 cases from the previous day.

One more COVID-19 related death has been confirmed as well, bringing the total to 112.

There are now 595 resolved cases in Waterloo Region.

Two more outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes have been declared in the region. Sunnyside Home and Luther Village in the Park both have one staff member each with COVID-19.

Out of the 12 facility outbreaks, nine have either one or two staff and residents who tested positive the virus.

An outbreak at Conestoga Meats now accounts for 81 of the cases in Waterloo Region.

Of the 1,011 COVID-19 cases in the region, 595 are from facility outbreaks. Ninety-two of the 112 deaths are also from outbreak situations.

The reported number of COVID-19 tests by the Region of Waterloo took another jump on Sunday to 14,081. On Saturday it was at 13,714, and 10,770 on Friday.

Health officials say they have been under-reporting test numbers so far out of an abundance of caution.

This statement came on Friday along with the news that the general public could now be tested for COVID-19.