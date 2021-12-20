Waterloo Region opens more vaccine appointments amid high demand
KITCHENER -
The Region of Waterloo continues to open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments amid high demand for booster shots.
Adults 18 and older were eligible for a third dose as of Monday morning.
As of 9:50 a.m., the region said all clinics were fully booked. However more appointments were added at multiple locations throughout the day.
The pop-up vaccine bus was at the Kitchener Public Library on Monday morning and hit capacity before opening at 9 a.m.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Waterloo Region opens more vaccine appointments amid high demand
-
-
-
-
-
-