Waterloo Region opens more vaccine appointments amid high demand

KITCHENER -

The Region of Waterloo continues to open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments amid high demand for booster shots.

Adults 18 and older were eligible for a third dose as of Monday morning.

As of 9:50 a.m., the region said all clinics were fully booked. However more appointments were added at multiple locations throughout the day.

Additional vaccine appointments have been added to the following locations.



📍Bingemans Vaccination Clinic (December 22nd-26th)

📍Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic (December 21st - 24th)

📍Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic (January 1st - February 6th)



➡️https://t.co/gCv5Od104E pic.twitter.com/bja7g5lBko — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) December 20, 2021

The pop-up vaccine bus was at the Kitchener Public Library on Monday morning and hit capacity before opening at 9 a.m.​