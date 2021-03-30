Advertisement
Waterloo Region opens COVID-19 vaccine registration to adults over 60
KITCHENER -- Adults in the 60 to 69 age group can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region.
In a notice posted on the region's website Tuesday, officials said the province has also identified other priority groups as next in line in Phase Two of vaccine rollout.
Faith leaders in close contact with people for end-of-life care, care of the deceased, home visits for unwell patients and pastoral visits to hospitals and care homes are also eligible to pre-register for the vaccine.
These groups are also eligible for the vaccine:
Residents and front-line staff in:
- Supportive housing
- Developmental services, including supported independent living
- Emergency homeless shelters
- Other homeless populations not in shelters
- Mental health and addictions congregate settings, including supportive housing
- Homes for special care
- Employer-provided housing for farm workers, including temporary foreign workers
- Adult correctional facilities
- Violence against women shelters
- Anti-human trafficking residences
- Children’s residential facilities, including group homes and foster homes
- Indigenous healing and wellness
- Youth justice facilities
- Bail beds
One essential caseworker for residents in congregate settings, including:
- Developmental services, including supported independent living
- Mental health and addictions congregate settings, including supportive housing
- Homes for special care
- Children’s residential facilities, including group homes and foster homes
- Indigenous healing and wellness
Officials said people in these groups should pre-register now and book an appointment as soon as one becomes available.
They said the fastest way to get an appointment is to provide an email or mobile phone number for text alerts.
Waterloo Region's COVID-19 task force has administered more than 74,000 doses so far. The dashboard shows 10.2 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 14,500 people have received both doses,