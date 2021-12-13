Waterloo Region opens COVID-19 booster appointments for residents 18+

Residents 18 and older in Waterloo Region can now book a COVID-19 booster appointment for January.

Vaccine clinics started administering boosters to people 50 and older on Monday.

People who are 18 and older can book their booster dose for any time after Jan. 4.

The third dose can be given as long as six months, or 168 days, has passed since a second dose.

Appointments can be made online, or at pharmacies and primary care offices.