KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region are reminding people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the upcoming long weekend.

Vaccination rates are increasing, but Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said there's a lot riding on this upcoming holiday and vaccinations alone are not enough.

"We must keep practicing public health measures to drive our rates down," she said at a regional council meeting on Wednesday evening. "As a reminder, we must only go out for essential purposes."

Dr. Wang said the steady decline in new cases in the region has stalled, possibly because of gatherings over the Mother's Day weekend.

While progress on case counts has slowed, the vaccination effort hit a few major milestones on Wednesday.

"With the administration of over 250,000 doses, 50 per cent of adults aged 18 and older have received their first dose and Waterloo Region has succeeded in reaching its target of more than 75 per cent coverage of adults 75 plus," Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton said.

On Wednesday, around 5,500 people were vaccinated, the second-highest day on record for the region.

"I think, with supply, we are going to get something more regular, in the 5,000 range for the next several weeks," Dr. Wang said.

The region had set a goal of 10,000 doses per day. But, even at this lower rate, officials said the area should be able to reach crucial milestones.

"That kind of output will put us close to 65 per cent of adults by the end of the month and get us even further in June," Dr. Wang said.

Last week, the region opened pre-registration to all residents 12 and older. However, it can take between four to six weeks to receive an invitation to book an appointment.