KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is now reporting a total of 237 cases of COVID-19, as well as the region's eighth death.

The new total, updated on Thursday morning, marks an increase of 17 from the day before.

Of the 237 cases, 73 have now been resolved, the region says.

Outbreaks have also been declared in two more long-term care or retirement homes in the region. These are the 10th and 11th ones declared.

The new outbreaks are at Chartwell Clair Hills RH and Granite Landing RH. Each is reporting one case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

By the numbers:

Cases in hospital: 30

Cases ever hospitalized: 54

Cases reported in healthcare workers: 70

Cases linked to long-term care or retirement home outbreaks: 32

Cases in people in their 50s: 24 per cent

Cases in females: 139

A total of 2,708 tests for COVID-19 have been done in the region, with 1,998 of those coming back negative. The results for 423 tests are still pending.

Premier Doug Ford said at a Wednesday news conference that the province needs to start testing "everyone possible" for COVID-19 now that Ontario has the capacity to test as many as 13,000 people per day.

The Ontario government reported its 200th death from the virus on Thursday, with total cases climbing to 5,759.

The federal government says that strong health measures will be needed to keep the death toll in Canada under 22,000.

But modelling shows that number could skyrocket if efforts are stopped.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…