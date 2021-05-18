KITCHENER -- While anyone 12 and older in Waterloo Region is allowed to pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment, it might be a while before they get their shot.

On Monday, the Ontario government announced that anyone 18 and older would be able to use their vaccine appointment booking system.

On Tuesday, a Region of Waterloo health official clarified to CTV News that the area does not use the provincial system, and while anyone 12 and over can pre-register for their shot, they won’t be in the booking system just yet.

“We’re booking in order of eligibility,” said the region official in an email.

Those 18 and older in high priority neighbourhoods, however, are being booked.

More than 312,000 people are currently waiting in Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system. Of these people, over 18,000 are teenagers.

The region confirms that they are working with local school boards on a youth vaccination plan that’s due to the province on Thursday.