The Doon Heritage Village was full of people saying goodbye to summer.

On Sept. 3, the Waterloo Region Museum hosted the event, allowing families to say goodbye to farm animals that will head home for the season.

Gallery games, horse-drawn wagon rides and plenty more activities were on the go throughout the weekend.

According to Sean Stoughton, the museum tries to put on an event like this at the end of the season.

“It’s nice to have a weekend to have some fun in the sun before everyone heads back to school,” he said.

Doon Heritage Village stays open from Monday to Friday until mid-December.