Waterloo Region municipalities receiving $20M in COVID-19 recovery funding
The Region of Waterloo administration building is seen in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, June 11, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo and municipalities in the area are receiving a combined $20 million to help offset costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is part of the province's Safe Restart Agreement and can be used for offsetting operating costs for critical services, along with helping municipalities facing a deficit in 2021.
“This funding will provide our municipalities with the support they need to continue
delivering critical services that we all rely on,” MPP Mike Harris said in a news release.
Here's how the funding will break down locally:
- Regional Municipality of Waterloo: $5,644,000
- City of Cambridge: $1,298,000
- City of Kitchener: $9,634,000
- Township of North Dumfries: $94,000
- City of Waterloo: $3,628,000
- Township of Wellesley: $86,000
- Township of Wilmot: $204,000
- Township of Woolwich: $233,000
The province said it has allocated another $695 million to provide financial relief for municipalities heading into 2021.
Municipalities in the area received $43 million through the first phase of the agreement back in August.