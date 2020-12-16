KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo and municipalities in the area are receiving a combined $20 million to help offset costs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of the province's Safe Restart Agreement and can be used for offsetting operating costs for critical services, along with helping municipalities facing a deficit in 2021.

“This funding will provide our municipalities with the support they need to continue

delivering critical services that we all rely on,” MPP Mike Harris said in a news release.

Here's how the funding will break down locally:

Regional Municipality of Waterloo: $5,644,000

City of Cambridge: $1,298,000

City of Kitchener: $9,634,000

Township of North Dumfries: $94,000

City of Waterloo: $3,628,000

Township of Wellesley: $86,000

Township of Wilmot: $204,000

Township of Woolwich: $233,000

The province said it has allocated another $695 million to provide financial relief for municipalities heading into 2021.

Municipalities in the area received $43 million through the first phase of the agreement back in August.