Waterloo region mobile vaccine bus clinic at capacity before 9 a.m. start
Mobile vaccine bus at Kitchener Public Library
Kitchener -
The region’s pop up mobile vaccine bus clinic was at capacity before the 9 a.m. start time Monday morning at the Kitchener Public Library.
The announcement was made in a tweet issued at 8:54 a.m. by the Region of Waterloo Public Health Unit.
The vaccine bus clinic was a walk-in site accepting residents in need of their first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
It was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
More to come.