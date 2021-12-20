Waterloo region mobile vaccine bus clinic at capacity before 9 a.m. start

Kitchener -

The region’s pop up mobile vaccine bus clinic was at capacity before the 9 a.m. start time Monday morning at the Kitchener Public Library.

The announcement was made in a tweet issued at 8:54 a.m. by the Region of Waterloo Public Health Unit.

📢Due to an overwhelming amount of turn out this morning, the mobile vaccine clinic at Kitchener Public Library is at capacity. https://t.co/mIE3IFKxp5 — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) December 20, 2021

The vaccine bus clinic was a walk-in site accepting residents in need of their first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

