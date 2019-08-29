

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man from Wilmot has been charged after an incident in Georgian Bluffs left a man hospitalized.

The Grey Bruce OPP says it was called to an address on Francis Drive in the early hours of Aug. 13.

The responding officers found a 63-year-old man who was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

According to a press release, two people had come to the property after a dinner party. Later, the 63-year-old man was assaulted.

On Aug. 26, police arrested a 44-year-old Wilmot man. He was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He's been released on a promise to appear in court. He's due in an Owen Sound courtroom on Sept. 19.