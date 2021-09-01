Waterloo Region logs 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Waterloo -

The Region of Waterloo reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday's update as the province unveiled its vaccine certificate program.

The latest cases bring the region's total to 18,988, including 18,530 resolved infections, 165 active cases and 289 deaths.

Among the new cases, 30 are linked to the past day and one is from a previous reporting period.

There are currently seven people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region and five people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Across the region there are currently six active outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Ontario unveiled its COVID-19 vaccine passport program on Wednesday. The certification process will come into effect Sept. 22. Proof of full vaccination will be required to access certain non-essential indoor settings, including restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.

Locally, 1,409 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region on Tuesday, bringing the total number of jabs put into arms to 823,676.

More than 79 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated and 85.76 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Across Waterloo Region's entire population, 68.05 per cent are fully vaccinated and 73.85 per cent have received one dose.

There have now been 5,061 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,554 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Province-wide, 656 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. Of those, 397 were among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, or individuals whose vaccine status was unknown.

There are currently 5,861 active COVID-19 cases across Ontario.

With files from CTV Toronto.