Waterloo Region logs 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's update.
The latest cases bring Waterloo Region's total caseload to 18,808, including 18,378 resolved infections, 138 active cases and 288 deaths.
Hospitalizations dropped by one in the past day, down to 13. There are currently seven people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area intensive care units.
Across the region, there are six active COVID-19 outbreaks.
Since the pandemic began, health officials have processed 564,168 COVID-19 tests. On Tuesday, the region's positivity rate sat at 2.1 per cent and the reproductive rate of the virus is 1.0.
Another four infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases, bringing the total to 4,957.
Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:
- 3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7
- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315
- 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1
- 1,450 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617
- 262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed
Meanwhile, health partners across the region administered 1,528 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday. Since the vaccine rollout launched, 812,978 jabs have been put into arms in the region.
More than 85 per cent of the eligible population have now received at least one dose, while 77.61 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Among all Waterloo Region residents, 66.83 per cent are fully vaccinated and 73.24 per cent have received one dose.
Province-wide, the daily COVID-19 case count dipped below 500 for the first time in five days.
Ontario reported 486 new cases in Tuesday's report.
The province's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 9,471.
There have been 560,637 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases logged in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic.
With files from CTV Toronto.
