WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as active cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The 12 latest infections bring the region's total since the pandemic began to 18,223, including 17,780 resolved cases and 281 deaths.

Active cases dropped by 15 in the past 24 hours, down to 149.

Hospitalizations also declined in Wednesday's update, down by four to 19. Of those, 12 people are receiving treatment in area intensive care units, down by one from Tuesday's report.

One active COVID-19 outbreak was declared resolved on Wednesday. There are now 11 active outbreaks across Waterloo Region.

Meanwhile, health officials administered another 6,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses given out to 715,363.

More than 80.8 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, while more than 60.88 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

In Wednesday's update, another 56 COVID-19 cases were confirmed as the Delta variant. Waterloo Region has confirmed 4,563 variant of concern cases since the pandemic began.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,065 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

259 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Across Ontario, health officials reported 135 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 548,609 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 537,975 recoveries and 9,300 deaths.

The province-wide positivity rate currently sits at 0.8 per cent.

Wednesday marked the 13th day in a row with daily case numbers in Ontario below 200.

With files from CTV Toronto.