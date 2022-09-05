Waterloo Region Labour Day picnic returns after pandemic hiatus

A local event being held for the first time since 2019 has been rebranded to honour a long-serving member of an organization.

The Ed Weidniger Memorial Labour Day Picnic was held in Waterloo Park Monday after.

The event was renamed in 2021 to honour the Waterloo Regional Labour Council's longest-service treasurer who died last April.

Weidniger was described as a life-long labour activist dedicated to improving the lives of all Waterloo Region workers.

"Whether you're an essential worker on the frontline or a frontline worker providing essential services during the pandemic, we need to recognize that heroism," said Lorne Bruce, president of the council. "The other aspect of it is it's our way of giving back to the community for supporting us, especially during the pandemic, but other times as well."

The Waterloo Regional Labour Council represents roughly 26,000 local workers.