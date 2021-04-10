KITCHENER -- Hospitals in Waterloo Region are scaling back non-urgent surgeries to prepare to take patients from outside the area in the coming week.

The Saturday COVID-19 update for the region lists 18 people in hospital with the virus and four in the ICU.

Two of the four ICU patients are at St. Mary’s General Hospital, whose president says they are 95 cent capacity, with only one extra bed available.

“This actually gives the example of why thinking about our ICU capacity is so important,” said president Lee Fairclough. “As a regional cardiac centre, of course we will see many patients that come through that will require some ICU care.”

While the president adds that St. Mary’s isn’t in a position to take on out-of-region patients at the moment, Cambridge Memorial Hospital tells CTV News they will be.

They say their ICU capacity has expanded from 12 beds to 19 and only seven are currently occupied.

“The occupancy availability is dynamic, so we will assess it daily,” said Fairclough.

Hospitals are saying they have started contacting patients who may be affected by these changes and that patients should not contact them.

Anyone with an appointment that hasn’t been postponed is being advised to still attend it, as services will remain for urgent and emergent care.

Fairclough says that, with extra resources, they will consider redeploying teams to other services areas or hospitals.

“We have lots of experience with this,” she said. “We have done this before with long term care homes in the first and second waves.”

Grand River Hospital tells CTV News they plan to release an update on their ICU capacity for out-of-region patients on Monday.