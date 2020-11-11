KITCHENER -- As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region continue to rise, hospitals are preparing to deal with an influx of patients.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows there are five people in hospital from the disease, but the official number doesn't include how many suspected cases could be in the hospitals.

Officials with Grand River Hospital said there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases there, but there are 19 suspected cases.

Other hospitals are also seeing an increase in demand due to the virus.

St. Mary's General Hospital has three COVID-19 patients. But, as of Monday, they were at 97 per cent capacity in acute care beds and 82 per cent capacity in the ICU.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital officials said they're at 95 per cent capacity at acute care beds.

Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid, a professor in health policy at Wilfrid Laurier University, said the increased demand at hospitals is a major concern, particularly because flu season is on the way.

He also said burnout in health care workers is also a concern.

"Can we get more capacity built up within the system?" he said. "What I mean by that is, can we get more health care providers recruited to the front lines, to cover some of the shifts that are happening. We are hearing reports in Ontario that nurses are being overburdened, under-resourced, burnt out."

Dr. Khalid said hospitals could increase their staff levels by bringing in students or international medical graduates who don't have Canadian certifications.

He said hospitals may need to find places to put non-COVID-19 patients to create more bed spaces.

Waterloo Region reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest increase since April.

There are now 254 active cases and 15 active outbreaks.

Ontario also set another single-day record in new cases on Wednesday, reporting 1,426 more.