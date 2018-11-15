

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo announced its new goal to end chronic homelessness in Waterloo Region.

The campaign, called ALL IN 2020, is led by two community groups and was launched Thursday morning at National Housing Day celebrations in Waterloo.

The region says there are currently 258 people in Waterloo Region who are considered chronically homeless.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of homeless people to three or less by the end of 2020.

The campaign is accepting donations to go towards portable rent subsidies and a repair fund.