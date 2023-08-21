Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way

Alison Harris, Waterloo Region Home Share coordinator (left) chats with Christine McNeil, who recently opened her home to someone looking for an affordable place to rent. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener) Alison Harris, Waterloo Region Home Share coordinator (left) chats with Christine McNeil, who recently opened her home to someone looking for an affordable place to rent. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities

A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver