KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region has the most new COVID-19 cases of any health unit in Ontario, according to the provincial update on Thursday morning.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted the latest provincial numbers, saying Waterloo Region has 95 new cases. Toronto has 35 and Peel Region has 20, according to the tweet. The province reported 296 cases Thursday.

Ontario is reporting 296 cases of #COVID19 and over 29,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 95 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 20 in Peel Region, 19 in Hamilton and 17 in Ottawa. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 24, 2021

The numbers released from the province every morning will differ from those listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard at 1:30 p.m. due to differences in reporting times.

The region announced Thursday it won't move into Step 2 with the rest of Ontario on June 30. Instead, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Step 2 will likely start in Waterloo Region in mid-July.

This story will be updated with the latest COVID-19 case information from the Region of Waterloo at 1:30 p.m.