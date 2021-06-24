Advertisement
Waterloo Region has most COVID-19 cases in Ont., according to provincial numbers
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region has the most new COVID-19 cases of any health unit in Ontario, according to the provincial update on Thursday morning.
Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted the latest provincial numbers, saying Waterloo Region has 95 new cases. Toronto has 35 and Peel Region has 20, according to the tweet. The province reported 296 cases Thursday.
The numbers released from the province every morning will differ from those listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard at 1:30 p.m. due to differences in reporting times.
The region announced Thursday it won't move into Step 2 with the rest of Ontario on June 30. Instead, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Step 2 will likely start in Waterloo Region in mid-July.
This story will be updated with the latest COVID-19 case information from the Region of Waterloo at 1:30 p.m.