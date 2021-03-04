KITCHENER -- Canada's public safety minister is meeting with mayors from the Waterloo Region and Guelph area to talk about the Trudeau government's new firearm legislation.

The Thursday meeting is part of a series hosted by Minister Bill Blair.

"I'm going to tell them that we're not leaving this responsibility to municipalities, that the federal government is taking responsibility," he said. "It is our responsibility to strictly regulate handguns in this country."

Blair says he's looking to hear from area municipal leaders and shelter workers to discuss how he believes the government's proposed firearm restrictions would make the community safer as well as tackle the increasing issue of intimate partner violence.

The minister highlighted the amendments Bill C-21 would make to Canada's gun laws and adds that the legislation aims to combat illegal ways firearms make their way into communities, like smuggling.

"We recognize that a handgun in a dangerous situation is also a very serious problem in every part of this country, in particular in urban centres and municipalities," said Blair.

The regulations would strictly outline storage of handguns at homes and stores, which the minister says is one part of keeping them inaccessible and addressing the problem of intimate partner violence.