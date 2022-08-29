Waterloo region, Guelph area school buses retrofitted with new amber light warning system

With the start of school less than two weeks away, all Region of Waterloo school buses have been retrofitted with new provincially mandated amber lights.

The lights are to warn drivers the bus will be slowing down before switching to the red lights and extending a stop sign telling drivers they must stop.

The legislation, which came into effect July 1, mandates all school buses manufactured on or after January 1, 2005, to operate by an Eight-Lamp Amber-Red Warning System in Ontario.

“Up until July 1st this year, our buses were equipped with all red signals. So people weren't sure when they saw the red lights running if it was stopped or if it was still travelling,” said Vikki Manning, director of safety and training, Switzer-Carty Transportation

The new warning lights are aimed at catching drivers' attention, and increasing student safety.

“We have to remember the most dangerous part of a child's day going to school is getting on and off of the school buses. If vehicles aren't stopping and aren't aware a school bus is stopped we risk hitting those students and little kids,” said Manning.

The move comes after years of school bus drivers raising concerns that people were illegally passing them.

“It was long overdue,” said Benoit Bourgault, general manager at Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region. “Ontario was the last - or one of the last - without the amber to red lamp system for school buses.”

Bourgault is confident in the change, saying it should clear up confusion from the previous system.

“The colour is new, but it's simplified. We're all well aware of a traffic light. It goes from green to amber to red. We all know what amber means, we all know what red means,” he said.

The provincial government said the new system will yield safety benefits improving and will align Ontario with federal school bus lighting standards followed in all other Canadian jurisdictions.

Drivers who pass a school bus illegally could face a hefty fine and six demerit points.

According to provincial regulations, drivers that don’t stop can be fined $400 to $2,000 and receive six demerit points for a first offence. If convicted a second time within five years, the penalty is a fine of $1,000 to $4,000 and six demerit points. The driver could also go to jail for up to six months.

Despite the fines, some school bus drivers say they regularly see motorists breaking the law and swerving around the school bus when it is stopped.

“I had a frequency of at least three cars a day passing my red lights when I was stopping trying to cross school children,” said Jen Mazer, a certified driving instructor at Switzer-Carty Transportation.

“It definitely gives me optimism and hope that we will see some change on the road and that everyone will end up safer because of this change. “