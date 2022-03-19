Waterloo Region group takes stock of what's needed to help Ukrainians fleeing country

Efforts in Waterloo Region to help millions of displaced Ukrainians are moving forward.

A community group held their second meeting in Baden Friday night to discuss what they can do to prepare for the arrival of refugees in the area.

Waterloo Region Grassroots Response to Ukrainian Crisis has been communicating with the region and the local Ukrainian community about how to get ready. They've also been recruiting volunteers to collect donations, prepare food, and arrange for translators, mental health services, as well as playdates for kids among other tasks.

The group says they desperately need leadership in order to organize and connect with all the people putting up their hands to help.

"People want to get involved, people want to do something, but they don't want to do it by themselves," said organizer Stephanie Goertz. "They don't know who to reach out to or how to solve a problem that is so new and so unique.

"We desperately need the people that are willing to work with three, six, or a dozen volunteers based on a problem that has been identified by regional organizations and the Ukrainian community and mobilize these people. We have over 120 volunteers that have said 'I just want to help.'"

The group adds that they're still waiting on important information from the federal government, like when the Ukrainians are expected to relocate in Waterloo Region and how many they should expect.