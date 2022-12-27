Waterloo region food banks gear up for 2023 as demand surges

As the holiday bustle continues, the demand on area food banks is surging.

Food banks continue to experience high demand and it is a phenomenon that’s not expected to subside anytime soon. Local organizations say 2023 will likely bring similar strains.

It has been a busy year at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, with the organization seeing a 32 per cent jump in the number of people accessing food assistance. This is an alarming figure for the food bank’s interim CEO Kim Wilhelm.

“One of the larger increases that we are seeing is from single households who simply don’t have the income to put food on the table,” said Wilhelm.

At Community Fridge KW, they’re hard at work helping those who are struggling over the holidays.

“In the holiday season, we see needs shift in terms of, you know, it being colder [and] it’s harder to get out in public transit,” said organizer Kamil Ahmed. “The schedule shifts so it’s harder for folks to get on a bus if they do regularly access one and so folks need delivery a little bit more.”

Ahmed says their food bank is also seeing an increase in visits and expects that demand to remain challenging in 2023.

“Things are still gonna be really hard for those that it’s hard for and for those who have been sort of on the edges of the cracks. We fear that they may fall in,” adds Ahmed.

While food banks report growing demand in Waterloo region, they also report dwindling numbers of volunteers, something volunteers like Jim Foley find puzzling.

“Actually, one of the best feelings is that, you know, the things you are doing here are really helping out in the community,” said Foley. “Everybody who needs meals and things like that are getting that.”

“Individuals aren’t able to commit for as long of a period of time,” added Wilhelm. “They’re certainly willing to help but at a different rate than what they previously were.”

As people look to give back, Wilhelm hopes the community will donate what they can.

“When individuals are at the grocery store and have a littler extra funds in their budget, I encourage them to purchase things that they would purchase for themselves.”

Looking ahead to next year, Canada’s Food Price Report predicts a five to seven per cent food price increase in 2023. To help, food banks are encouraging donations of non-perishable foods, high protein items, dry pastas and fruits and vegetables.