Waterloo region feeling the pinch as gas and grocery prices climb

Canadians have seen some relief when it comes to inflation – but few are celebrating.

Grocery costs are still hitting people’s bank accounts hard, and there was also a big jump in the cost of gas overnight Tuesday.

“It makes me sad,” Natalya Stetsenko, a local personal support worker, told CTV Kitchener while filling up on Wednesday.

Prices in much of southern Ontario have been hovering at 156.5 cents per litre, but jumped to 164.9 cents per litre Wednesday morning. It’s the highest price at the pumps since November.

“I have to cut all of my activities, for example, going to the church, going to the gym, because of the price of gas,” Stetsenko said. “It’s quality of life getting lower and lower. It’s very sad. Not [just] for me, for everybody.”

Stetsenko said the higher gas prices make it more costly to get to her clients.

Other drivers are frustrated too.

“They’re too high. I can’t afford to live, I can’t afford food and a house. I’m a university student, I can’t afford anything. Then gas on top of this, it’s ridiculous,” Katie Sauder said.

Experts predict some relief at the pump may come as early as Thursday morning, with another drop expected Friday. Over the summer, gas is expected to hover around $1.70 to $1.80.

FOOD BANK USAGE RISING

Grocery prices are up 9.7 per cent in March compared to this time in 2022. Items with the biggest price jump include apples, flour and pasta, with an increase of more than 14 per cent.

The impact of rising grocery prices is being felt in Waterloo region.

“People simply don't have the room in their budget to buy an extra item to put in the bin on their way out,” said Kim Wilhelm, the interim CEO at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

She said more than 40,000 people access food assistance each year in the region and there's been about a 40 per cent increase in usage since last year – with record breaking numbers in March.

“March showed over 20,000 alone who were having to access a food program. We’ve never experienced that in one month before,” said Wilhelm.

Despite inflation dropping nearly one per cent in March to the lowest rate since August 2021, residents are still feeling the impact of high prices and said something needs to change.

“There’s going to be a strike. People are going to be on the street,” said Stetsenko.

