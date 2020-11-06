KITCHENER -- Regional officials expect that Waterloo Region will be moved to the province's yellow "protect" tier once the its new tiered COVID-19 lockdown categories are made official on Friday afternoon.

During a media briefing that morning, Regional Chair Karen Redman applauded the province's new system, and suggested that the region would be put in a higher category.

When the province released its first draft of the new tiered restriction system, Waterloo Region was listed as one of the municipalities in the green "prevent" tier.

"We have received indication from the province that Waterloo Region will likely move to the 'protect' category, effective midnight on Saturday," Redman said during Friday's briefing.

"By implementing these measures, we will prevent spread and further closures."

She said that the initial plan was for to Waterloo Region to remain in that tier for two incubation periods, or 28 days, but that could change depending on the state of the pandemic in the region.

During the same briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang noted that the region exceeds the green tier's incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people per week.

On Friday, she said that the region's incidence rate had risen since October to between 15 and 20 cases per 100,000 people per week.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE REGION

The yellow "protect" tier is meant to help the region protect the gains already made against COVID-19.

Restaurants, bars, cinemas, bingo halls and sports and recreation facilities are affected under the new measures.

Limits to the number of people to a table, allowed time of liquor consumption and proximity in fitness classes would all be affected under that tier.

You can see a detailed break-down of the province's new system below: