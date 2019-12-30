KITCHENER -- An ice storm that blanketed parts of central and eastern Ontario left Waterloo Region relatively unscathed – especially when it comes to power outages.

While local authorities and the Grand River Conservation Authoriy were warning about high water levels in streams and rivers from Sunday’s rainfall, many other parts of Ontario spent Monday without electricity, and some were being told they would be in the dark until at least Tuesday morning.

Hydro One says at one point on Monday, around 39,000 of its customers were without electricity.

Additional crews were deployed, and spent all day Monday working to fix lines brought down by ice and tree limbs.

By 9:45 Monday evening, officials said just under 4,000 customers remained in the dark.

“Customers in the hardest hit areas of central and eastern Ontario will be out overnight”, said a notice on Twitter.

Hydro One says an updated map showing all of its outages and projected restoration times can be found here:

https://stormcentre.hydroone.com/