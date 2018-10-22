

Election day is finally here.

After months of campaigning, candidates will see whether or not voters identified with their platforms.

Voters can cast their ballots from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. across the region at their designated polling stations.

You can find your designated polling station via the Region of Waterloo website.

A wide-open race for regional chair will be decided for the first time in decades, as incumbent Ken Seiling opted not to re-run after over 30 years at the position.

You can see who is running for other positions through our 2018 Municipal Election Hub.

Coverage will take place on CTV News at Six, with results covered on CTV News at 11:30.

We will have the results as they emerge available on our website.