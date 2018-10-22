

Election day is finally here.

After months of campaigning, candidates will see whether voters identified with their platforms.

Voters can cast their ballots from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. across the region at their designated polling stations.

You can find your designated polling station via the Region of Waterloo website.

A wide-open race for regional chair will be decided for the first time in decades, as incumbent Ken Seiling opted not to re-run after over 30 years at the position.

You can see who is running for other positions through our 2018 Municipal Election Hub.

We will have the results as they emerge on our news channel and on our website.