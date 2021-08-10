KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo council is considering making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all staff.​

In an update at a council meeting on Tuesday, Medical Officer of HealthDr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the region is beginning to see COVID-19 cases escalate due to loosening of restrictions. She said the best way to protect residents is for each person to get both vaccines as soon as possible.​

“We know what we need to do. We need to keep increasing our vaccination rates,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, region Medical Officer of Healthsaid.

Council discussed the possibility of requiring all regional employees to be fully vaccinated or face a mandatory COVID-19 test every two weeks. Coun. Jim Erb hinted at making a similar motion, but said he will wait until later in the meeting to do so.

Dr. Wang said even if fully vaccinated, all residents should avoid closed and crowded spaces. She said residents should wear a mask when indoors and in crowded spaces outdoors.

Coun. Karl Kiefer said he has had residents asking about when kids under 12 years old will be eligible for a vaccine.

Dr. Wang said it will take time to do trials, so it will likely be the end of 2021 or early 2022 when kids under 12 years old will be eligible for vaccines.

The region is now calling residents eligible for their second dose to get it as soon as possible. No appointments are needed at any of the vaccine locations. The region said the mobile vaccination bus system is seeing a good turnout at each of its stops.

The region is also developing more strategies to reach out to more residents who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Dr. Wang said provincial and federal groups are looking at whether a third dose will be needed and if so, what population it would apply to.

Coun. Berry Vrbanovic said things like the Kitchener Market or Friday and Saturday nights in Uptown Waterloo would be good opportunities for the vaccination buses to attend.