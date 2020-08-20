WATERLOO -- A cycling group in Waterloo Region is encouraging kids to use active transportation when going back to school next month.

Cycle WR hosted a virtual panel Wednesday night and say walking and biking to school is the healthier option in more ways than one.

“There’s lots of mental health benefits to active travel,” said Leslie Maxwell of Cycle WR. “It’s time to still get exercise, fresh air, and meet up with their friends.”

The group adds that students finding safe ways to walk or wheel to school will help them get to class without potentially exposing them to COVID-19 on buses.

Students may also be able to avoid typical congestion of school drop-off zones as well.

The panel says they are reminding parents to ensure their kids can use active transportation safely, are ready to travel on their own, and that children are expected to be accompanied by a parent or older sibling.