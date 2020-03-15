KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the area, announced that all facilities and programs will be closed until April 5, and also outlined new prevention measures.

Two new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region.

The two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. This brings Waterloo Region’s total to eight.

The Region says the seventh case is a man in his 60s who was tested at St. Mary's Hospital and had close contact to the second patient in the area. He is currently at his home in self-isolation.

The eighth case is a man in his 20s who was also tested at St. Mary's. The region says they have no details on his travel history at the time. He is currently at his home in self-isolation.

Region-run facilities and programs closed

All municipally-run cultural and recreational facilities such as arenas, museums, pools, community centres, and public libraries will be closed to the public from March 16 to April 5.

March Break day camps run by the region will also be closed for the time period.

Refunds will be issued to registrants of programs and activities that were offered in the now-closed facilities.

The region says they will be making a decision whether or not to close municipally-run famers’ markets on March 21.

All parks, fields, trails, and outdoor spaces will remain open.

Further details about specific changes and closures can be found online.

Enhanced measures to prevent COVID-19

The Region of Waterloo Public Health’s Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang has recommended further measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the area.