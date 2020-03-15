Waterloo Region COVID-19: Two new cases, facilities and programs cancelled, enhanced prevention measures
The Region of Waterloo building seen on March 9, 2020. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the area, announced that all facilities and programs will be closed until April 5, and also outlined new prevention measures.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region.
The two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. This brings Waterloo Region’s total to eight.
The Region says the seventh case is a man in his 60s who was tested at St. Mary's Hospital and had close contact to the second patient in the area. He is currently at his home in self-isolation.
The eighth case is a man in his 20s who was also tested at St. Mary's. The region says they have no details on his travel history at the time. He is currently at his home in self-isolation.
Region-run facilities and programs closed
All municipally-run cultural and recreational facilities such as arenas, museums, pools, community centres, and public libraries will be closed to the public from March 16 to April 5.
March Break day camps run by the region will also be closed for the time period.
Refunds will be issued to registrants of programs and activities that were offered in the now-closed facilities.
The region says they will be making a decision whether or not to close municipally-run famers’ markets on March 21.
All parks, fields, trails, and outdoor spaces will remain open.
Further details about specific changes and closures can be found online.
Enhanced measures to prevent COVID-19
The Region of Waterloo Public Health’s Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang has recommended further measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
- Cancel or postpone large gatherings of 250 people or more
- Practice hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and social distancing as much as possible
- Take advantage of virtual options to continue providing services
- Postpone non-essential travel outside Canada, including to the United States
- Travelers returning from outside Canada should self-isolate for 14 days
- Long-term care homes, retirement homes, and supportive housing and hospices should allow only essential visitors into facilities
- Children who have travelled outside Canada should not return to childcare for 14 days