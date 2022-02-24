Waterloo Region COVID-19: No new deaths reported Thursday, seven fewer in hospital

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette A man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver