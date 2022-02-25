Waterloo Region COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest point since late December

The number of people in Waterloo Region hospitals with COVID-19 continues to fall and now reached levels not seen since late December, 2021.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 40 hospitalizations on Friday, down three from the day before. This is the lowest number of hospitalization recorded so far in 2022.

Fifteen of those people are receiving care in the ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

The seven-day average test positivity rate is currently 10.2 per cent, down from 11 per cent a week ago.

Earlier on Friday, the region’s medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said while all COVID-19 indicators are improving in the region, numbers are not going down as quickly as they went up during the ascent of the Omicron wave.

There are 15 outbreaks in high-risk settings, five in each of the tracked categories – hospitals, congregate settings and long-term care/retirement homes.

The region reported 96 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 67 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Results from the last six days are considered interim. (Region of Waterloo)

To date Waterloo Region has logged 40,395 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 39,245 recoveries and 395 deaths.

Provincially, Ontario officials are reporting 1,003 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.

Of those hospitalizations, 49 per cent were admitted with COVID-19 and 51 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus while in hospital.

In the ICU, 297 people with COVID-19 are seeking care – the lowest number of admissions since early January.