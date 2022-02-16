Waterloo Region COVID-19: Hospitalizations drop; man in 40s among 2 new deaths reported Wednesday

Waterloo Region health officials reported the deaths of two more people related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. One was a man in his 40s, the other a man in his 60s.

The number of people in hospital with the disease dropped by 14 from Tuesday to Wednesday and currently sits at 65. Sixteen of those patients are receiving care in the ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

The region's dashboard shows 24 active outbreaks. Eleven of the outbreaks are in long-term care and retirement homes, eight are in hospitals and five are in congregate settings like shelters, group homes or correctional facilities.

One-hundred-eight new cases were added to the region's total on Wednesday, 86 of those are from Tuesday. The rest are from previous days.

The dashboard shows current the number of active lab-confirmed cases as 877. That's 90 fewer than Tuesday.

A graph shows COVID-19-related deaths reported over the course of the pandemic in Waterloo Region. (Region of Waterloo)

Provincially, Ontario logged another 47 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday and hospitalizations dropped below 1,500.

The number of hospitalized and intensive care patients has dropped steadily over the past few weeks. On Wednesday, health officials said there were now 1,403 people being treated in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 364 people in ICU.