KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases, including two deaths on Thursday, lifting the total number of cases to 383.

Of the total, 17 people have died and 135 cases have now been marked as resolved.

The latest numbers reflect another death at a long-term care home in the region.

Schlegel Villages listed the death at their University Gates residence on its website on Thursday morning.

So far, there have been 14 outbreaks declared at long term care and retirement facilities in the region.

The numbers were updated on the region's website on Thursday morning.

The region's website shows that 3,658 tests have been completed to date.

Ontario recorded its second highest number of cases reported in a single day, as 514 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the province on Thursday.

Health officials also confirmed an additional 38 deaths related to COVID-19.

There are currently 8,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which includes 423 deaths and 4,194 recoveries.

