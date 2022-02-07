Waterloo Region COVID-19: 5 more deaths, 18 fewer in hospital on Monday

Region of Waterloo health officials are reporting five more deaths and 18 fewer hospitalizations in Monday's COVID-19 update.

The new deaths reported over the weekend are a man and woman in their 60s, a man and woman in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has been declining for around two weeks now and currently sits at 84. Of those patients, 19 are receiving care in the ICU.

There are eight fewer active outbreaks to report Monday for a total of 51. Outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes account for 27 of those. The rest are in hospitals or congregate settings like shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

In terms of new cases, 264 were logged over the weekend, along with 1,066 new recoveries.

The number of active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region currently sits at 1,285.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 39,119 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Waterloo Region along with 37,435 recoveries and 377 deaths.

Regional health officials reported 5,649 vaccine doses were administered over the weekend. Of the eligible population five and older, 88.5 per cent have received one shot while 84.1 have received two doses.

Provincially, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to drop.

As of Monday, there are 2,155 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 -- a drop of 75 over Sunday’s total. The number of patients in the ICU is unchanged at 486.

Across the province, another 11 deaths related to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours, but occurred over the past nine days.

Ontario has seen 11,836 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.