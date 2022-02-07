Waterloo Region COVID-19: 5 more deaths, 18 fewer in hospital on Monday

A man gets tested for COVID-19 from a health care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) A man gets tested for COVID-19 from a health care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver