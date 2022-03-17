Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 new deaths reported Thursday

The Region of Waterloo reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

One of the deaths was a man in his 80s, the other was a woman in her 70s.

There are 13 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals. This is one fewer than Thursday and the lowest number recorded since early December 2021. Five patients are in ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

There are five outbreaks in high risk settings. Three of those outbreaks are in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities, one is in a hospital and one is in a long-term care or retirement home.

Seventy-three new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added to the region’s total on Thursday. To date the region has logged 41,348 lab-confirmed cases, including 40,483 recoveries and 401 deaths.

The region’s dashboard shows the number of active cases as 435.

Provincially, hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario decreased to 644 on Thursday, while the number of patients in ICU dropped below 200 for the first time this year.