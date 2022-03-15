Waterloo Region COVID-19: 1 new death on Tuesday, four fewer in hospital

The Region of Waterloo reported the death of a man in his 30s related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

It’s the first new COVID-19-related death in the region in over a week.

Nineteen people with the disease are in local hospitals, that’s four fewer than Monday. Six of those patients are in the ICU.

(Region of Waterloo)

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings is also down. Currently there are three outbreaks in congregate settings and one outbreak in a local hospital. There are no outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes.

The region’s dashboard shows 431 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

To date, since the beginning of the pandemic, regional health officials have reported 41,233 lab-confirmed cases including 40,390 recoveries and 399 deaths.