Waterloo Region considers reducing bi-weekly garbage bag limit

Region of Waterloo staff are recommending the number of garbage bags households are allowed to put out on the curb every other week be brought down from four to three.

If approved by council, the change would come into effect Oct. 17 and would apply to single-family households, including townhouses and duplexes.

Council will discuss the matter at a committee meeting Tuesday.

A recent waste audit by the region found 88 per cent of households already put three or less bags out on the curb.

“When we look at how to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill, it’s not only about collecting less garbage, but also maximizing the amount of materials being diverted through the use of blue boxes, green bins, and our yard waste program,” says Jon Arsenault, director of waste management services for the region, in a news release.

The region first introduced the four-bag bi-weekly limit back in 2017.

Since then, officials say organics tonnage has gone up by 170 per cent, blue box amounts have increased by five per cent, and the total amount of garbage collected has gone down by 26 per cent.

“Sometimes, we get into old habits and just throw recyclables and organics into the garbage," said Arsenault in the release. "By taking a few extra minutes, we can all reduce the amount of garbage we place at the curb."

As of now, households are allowed to put out more than four, provided they purchase special tags from the region and attach them to the additional bags or containers.