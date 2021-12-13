Waterloo Region confirms four cases of Omicron; 500 high-risk contacts from sports teams

Health officials say there are four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Waterloo Region.

According to a news release on Monday afternoon, there are now nine sports teams with suspected or confirmed Omicron cases, along with additional high-risk contacts.

There are more than 500 high-risk contacts associated with the teams and clusters, the region said.

"In suspect Omicron clusters and outbreaks, we are seeing rapid and extensive spread among contacts," the news release said in part. "The large number of cases associated with these sports team clusters is further indication that Omicron is likely already spreading rapidly and extensively in our community, as it is doing elsewhere in Ontario."

Health officials said they're focusing contact efforts on high-risk situations, like outbreaks in schools and congregate care settings. They're also working with schools, workplaces and sports associations to provide information on isolating and testing.

Under provincial regulations for Omicron or suspected Omicron cases, self-isolation rules apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Local officials encourage businesses to allow their employees to work from home, whenever possible.

Schools and school boards have been asked to pause sports and extracurricular activities for the rest of the year.

“Omicron will spread incredibly fast, and many will be infected. I am asking residents of Waterloo Region to rally together to reduce the number of people who suffer serious outcomes in our community,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in the release. “Our best defense against severe consequences from COVID-19 is immunization; for those aged 50 or older, please get your third-dose booster as soon as possible. I am also asking our community to reduce all non-essential contact with others at this time, including sports contact. This is to help keep our schools and businesses open, and preserve local health system capacity.”

Dr. Wang is expected to provide a media update at 3 p.m.

